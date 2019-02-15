Bridge admits Cobblers players ‘owe it to the fans’ to put on a show at the PTS

Jack Bridge admits he and his Cobblers team-mates ‘owe it to the fans’ to turn in a match-winning performance when Crawley Town come to the PTS Academy Stadium on Saturday (ko 3pm).

Town were humbled 4-0 by Colchester United in their most recent home game a fortnight ago, suffering their first league defeat at the PTS since early September.

It was also Keith Curle’s first home league loss as the Cobblers manager, but the players responded brilliantly with two excellent performances and results on the road.

First they travelled to Tranmere Rovers and won 2-1, before claiming a 1-1 draw at league two leaders Lincoln City on Saturday, and Bridge is now keen to put on a show for the home faithful as well.

“Against Crawley, we owe it to the fans, and we need to put on a good performance and get a good result,” said the former Southend United man.

“The game against Colchester was a massive disappointment, but if you look back on the game, there were a few chances that we had, and we conceded goals at the wrong times which changed the game.

“If you then look at the match at Tranmere, the times we scored changed the game for us, in a positive way this time and we showed great character in the second half.

“At the weekend we also scored at a great time for us, and then showed good character there as well.

“So, in the past week we had two tough games away from home, two hard places to go and get results, and I think we did really well to come away with what we have got.

“At the weekend at Lincoln we might have liked to have got a bit more with the way the game went, but they are still two great results and the spirit in the camp is good.”

As well as the spirit being good, Bridge says that the stiff competition in the squad is ensuring the players are being kept on their toes.

“The competition is driving the players on all over the pitch,” said Bridge, who has become a key creative figure in the Town team in the past couple of months.

“If you’ve got the shirt then you know you have to keep performing and playing well to keep hold of it.

“You know that others are fighting to get that shirt, and when they get their opportunities they will fight to make the most of it, and I think that is healthy competition for the team.”

Bridge has played in the No.10 role as well as left wing-back for the Cobblers in recent weeks, and although he admits he prefers that central position, he is happy as long as he is playing.

“I base myself and my performances on affecting games, creating chances and getting goals and assists, and it is always nice to get an assist,” said the 23-year-old.

“But for me, it is massive just to be on the pitch and playing games.

“That is good for me, and I am learning different positions as well.

“I do prefer playing as a 10, but I am happy just to get the minutes in wherever I can on the pitch, and to try and affect the game and help the boys out.”