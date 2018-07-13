BREAKING: Cobblers snap up Posh striker Junior Morias for undisclosed fee

The Cobblers have boosted their attacking options with the signing of Peterborough United front man Junior Morias for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old has put pen to paper on a two-year-deal with Town, and joins fellow new recruits Andy Williams and Hakeem Odoffin in Dean Austin’s reshaped squad.

Junior Morias in action for Peterborough against Doncaster last season

The Jamaican striker began his career in the youth system at Fulham, before signing for Wycombe Wanderers, where he was a team-mate of Aaron Pierre’s.

He spent two years at Adams Park without making a League start, although did come on as a substitute in 27 league two fixtures. He also had productive loan spells at Hendon and Boreham Wood.

In all, he made two senior starts for Wycombe, in cup competitions, and 29 substitute appearances, without scoring a goal, before leaving the club by mutual consent in September, 2014.

He went on to find his shooting boots in non-League, helping Boreham Wood to promotion from the National League South, netting the winner in the 2015 play-off final.

Morias had a brief stint with Whitehawk before signing for St Albans City, where his form in scoring nine times in 20 appearances attracted the interest of Posh, who bought him in the transfer window in January, 2017.

He went on to make 23 starts and 28 substitute appearances for Peterborough, netting 10 times, including the second in Posh’s 4-1 derby win against the Cobblers at Sixfields last August.

He had started last season well and scored five goals by September before he suffered a thigh injury that saw him sidelined for three months.

Morias returned to action at the turn of the year and scored a couple more goals to take his season tally to seven, but then found himself out of the first team picture following Grant McCann’s sacking.

New London Road boss Steve Evans placed Morias on the transfer list at the end of the season, and although Posh agreed a fee with National League oufit Ebbsfleet, Morias turned that down, insisting he wanted to stay a Football League player.

The Cobblers have now offered him that opportunity, with reports in the Peterborough press suggesting the fee Town have paid is in the region of £50,000.

Although he has now signed on at the PTS Academy Stadium, Morias will not be travelling to Spain with the rest of the Cobblers squad on Saturday, as they head off to Alicante for a week-long training trip.

That is down to issues with him acquiring a visa in time, so instead he will stay in Northampton and work with the fitness coaches, before teaming up with his new squad-mates in training next weekend.