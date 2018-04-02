BREAKING: Cobblers sack boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

Cobblers boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has been sacked.

Less than eight months after being hired by Town chairman Kelvin Thomas, Hasselbaink has been fired.

The final nail in the Dutchman’s coffin proved to be Easter Monday’s 2-0 derby defeat to Peterborough United at London Road.

But his fate has been sealed by a woeful run of results that has seen the Cobblers fail to win since February 10.

Nine games later, and with just four points picked up from a possible 27, Town are staring relegation back to Sky Bet League Two in the face, and Hasselbaink has paid the ultimate price.

Dean Austin, who was brought to the club by Hasselbaink in September as his assistant, has been named caretaker boss, with Town under-18s coach, and former Brackley Town manager, Jon Brady assisting him.

Without a win in the past nine games, Town have failed to win any of their past six home games at Sixfields, and they have been thumped 3-0 at home by Rotherham United and 4-0 by Charlton Athletic.

That embarrassment at the hands of the Addicks came Good Friday, and when it was followed up with the lacklustre derby defeat to Peterborough, chairman Thomas and the Cobblers board decided it was time to take action.

Incredibly, despute Town’s shocking recent run of form, they are still in touch with teams above them, although with only five games of the season remaining, they are likely going to have to win four of them to save themselves.

They will now have to try and do that without Hasselbaink in charge.