BREAKING: Cobblers make deadline-day move for versatile defender from Aston Villa

Dominic Revan. Picture: Pete Norton.

Cobblers have made a deadline-day move for Aston Villa defender Dominic Revan.

The 20-year-old, who turns 21 next month, has agreed a loan move to Sixfields until January and will provide cover for the injured Joseph Mills.

He is a versatile defender who specialises at centre-back but can play anywhere along the back-line.

Revan skippered Villa in last season’s Emirates FA Cup third round tie against Liverpool before enjoying a successful loan spell at Weymouth in the National League, making 20 appearances as he helped the Dorset club climb the table and move away from relegation trouble.