BREAKING: Cobblers make deadline-day move for versatile defender from Aston Villa
Town make it 13 signings for the summer
Cobblers have made a deadline-day move for Aston Villa defender Dominic Revan.
The 20-year-old, who turns 21 next month, has agreed a loan move to Sixfields until January and will provide cover for the injured Joseph Mills.
He is a versatile defender who specialises at centre-back but can play anywhere along the back-line.
Revan skippered Villa in last season’s Emirates FA Cup third round tie against Liverpool before enjoying a successful loan spell at Weymouth in the National League, making 20 appearances as he helped the Dorset club climb the table and move away from relegation trouble.
He also previously worked with Cobblers assistant manager Colin Calderwood.