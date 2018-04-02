BREAKING: Chairman Thomas says it’s ‘in the best interests of the club’ to sack Hasselbaink

Cobblers chairman Kelvin Thomas says he believes ‘a change at this point was in the best interests of the club’ following the news that the club has sacked manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

Without a win in nine games and off the back of a 2-0 derby defeat at Peterborough United on Easter Monday, Thomas decided it was the right time to sack a manager he only employed a little more than seven months ago.

Hasselbaink was hired in September following the sacking of Justin Edinburgh, who himself had only been in charge at the club for fewer than eight months.

“We are sorry to see Jimmy depart as he has worked very hard for us but felt a change at this point was in the best interests of the club,” said Thomas.

“We thank Jimmy for his work as manager of Northampton Town and we wish him the very best for the future.”

Assistant manager Dean Austin, who joined the club at the same time as Hasselbaink, has taken caretaker charge of the team until the end of the current campaign, with under-18s boss Jon Brady assisting him.

First team coach John Pemberton, who was only brought to Sixfields in December, has also left the club.

The defeat to Posh left the Cobblers third bottom in Sky Bet League One, with just five games of the season remaining.

All of the teams around them have games in hand, but Thomas believes the decision to terminate Hasselbaink’s contract is the last throw of the dice as Town try to save themselves.

“We understand we are in a very tough spot and what the task in hand is, but I’m confident that the players, supporters and staff will all unite behind Dean and Jon for the remaining five games of the season,” he said.

“It has certainly been a challenging time for the club, but we need to look forward and put our full focus on these remaining five fixtures.

In all, Hasselbaink was in charge for just 42 games at Sixfields, winning 10, drawing 13 and losing 19.