Brady thrilled to land Villa’s Revan on loan
Youngster has previously worked with Calderwood
Manager Jon Brady believes new signing Dominic Revan will provide the Cobblers with good depth and competition across their defensive line.
The 20-year-old, who has been at Aston Villa since the age of eight, will spend the next fourth months on loan at Sixfields.
“Dominic is a highly rated defender who can play anywhere across the back line,” said Brady.
“He can play as a centre-back or as a full-back and he is quick, aggressive and a player with a first-class attitude who made a real impact when he had a loan spell last season.
“He will add cover and depth across the back line and give us options in a number of defensive positions, he has worked with Colin Calderwood before so there is already that relationship there and we are looking forward to welcoming him in to the group.”