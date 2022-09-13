Brady praises players and fans after Cobblers defeat Dons

And the Cobblers boss also hailed the travelling fans for the part they played in the Sky Bet League Two success.

A total of 607 Town supporters headed to the Cherry Red Records Stadium, and they were rewarded for their efforts as their team secured victory thanks to a Jon Guthrie header and an own goal.

And Brady was delighted with both players and fans following the victory.

Sam Hoskins and Ali Koiki celebrated at AFC Wimbledon (picture: Pete Norton)

"The way we pressed meant they (AFC Wimbledon) went completely direct - and that's not them," Brady said.

"It was probably because they were under the pump at points and they felt the pressure so they went really direct.

"They did push us back and got entries but no real shots on target.

"We had to weather the storm and then we came out in the second half and I felt we controlled the game.

"To do that was really professional from us.

"We talked about what we needed to do tactically to stop their threats - and we really did.

"Louis (Appere) made a real difference in the second half, running in behind, getting on the half-turn on the break, being more physical and that's the Louis we know from when he came in last year. I'm really pleased with him there.

"I had a little chat with him at half-time about how he could get closer to the kicks from Burgey (Lee Burge) because they were a bit away from him early on.

"He started to put his body in and we had to start landing on things.

"I know it wasn't pretty but we had to go a bit ugly to start with, and once we did we got control of the game.

"Overall, I felt we controlled the second half.

"It was great to get a clean sheet, it's another three points and it was just strong.

"It was really good from everyone who played their part.

"And the fans behind the goal really drove us on because they didn't stop shouting, jumping and screaming, roaring us on, so we're so appreciative of their support.