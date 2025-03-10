Brackley bid to keep fine form going after hitting the top

Brackley beat Alfreton to go top of the table (picture: Pete Keen)

Gavin Cowan wants his 'relentless' and 'ruthless' Brackley Town team to keep their fine form going when they travel to King's Lynn Town for a tough test on Tuesday night.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Saints moved to the top of Vanarama National League North on Saturday as Matt Lowe's double helped them to defeat Alfreton Town 2-0 at St James Park.

Brackley have won five successive matches since suffering a 4-1 defeat at Chorley on February 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And they are now preparing to face a King's Lynn side who are seventh in the standings.

"It's a team that won at the weekend and they're a good side who are up there," Saints boss Cowan said.

"We're going to have to be absolutely at our best.

"We're going to have to call upon everything we've got to get a result there.

"They'll also know they're in a game with us and it's one that everyone will be excited to be a part of.

"We want to go there and keep this brilliant form going."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cowan was delighted with the way Brackley kept their foot on the accelerator against Alfreton, breaking down their stubborn opponents thanks to Lowe's second-half double.

"The levels of professionalism from the lads were excellent," Cowan said.

"We trusted our own process, we didn't get desperate.

"Alfreton came to frustrate, which we know teams are going to do, and it's a complement to us.

"The lads kept doing it, kept trusting it.

"It was like food for the soul for us (the management team) because we put something out for them and they stuck to it and trusted it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Credit to the players because I thought they were relentless and when the moments came, they were ruthless.

"We always felt it was going to happen and we felt like if we could get the first goal, more would come.

"We were never in trouble defensively but the defenders knew they had to concentrate for the whole game.

"We felt like we had a lot of weapons in our arsenal, fresh legs coming on, and we kicked on a bit again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We only needed one opening and as soon as we got that, we took control of the game.

"I'm very pleased."

Lowe was named man of the match after he maintained his fine form in the Alfreton encounter.

And Cowan said: "Lowey is like a peacock at the moment, but rightly so.

"Lowey has been incredible for us in terms of what he does for the team, how he gets us up the pitch, how he works, and he's an example to anyone.

"He's got that desire to improve and he's just relentless."