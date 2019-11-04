Bowen marks his debut with a late winner to ease pressure

Two goals in as many second half minutes enabled Daventry Town to pick up an unlikely victory at BetVictor Southern League strugglers St Neots.

New signing Jack Bowen marked his Daventry debut with a 77th minute winner in Saturday’s 2-1 success at Kester Way.

Bowen moved to the Elderstubbs from AFC Rushden and Diamonds earlier in the week.

The on rushing Bowen was presented with a simple tap-in after good work by Aaron King and substitute Taylor Orosz, who had also combined to engineer Daventry’s equaliser 60 seconds earlier. A cross by Orosz enabled King to beat keeper James Philp via a deflected off defender Sam Goode.

Yet things might all have been so different after the home team went ahead in the first minute of the second half when Prince Mutswunguma latched onto a through ball and beat the advancing Iustin Cerga.

For Daventry it was a welcome win after the midweek 3-1 home reversal against leaders Corby Town had left Arron Parkinson’s men with only one point from three recent league matches.

St Neots, who have won only once in 11 league games so far, shaded a forgettable first half in which the only clear-cut chance fell to Alan Musoke after captain Ross Harris lost possession but he was denied by a brave save from Cerga.

Ollie Stanbridge, Harris, Kieran Fitzgerald and Adam Creaney were all recalled alongside newcomer Bowen who made the starting line-up because Luke Emery will be out of action for about a month with a leg injury.

The second half revival was spearheaded by the midfield dominance of King and Confue allied to the introduction of Taylor Orosz as an effective substitute. For Daventry Confue and Harris picked up yellow cards but the Saints could find themselves in hot water with the FA after receiving a dozen bookings.