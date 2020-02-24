Bowen bags another brace as the Town turn it around again

Daventry Town completed the double over lowly St Neots at Elderstubbs which showed a remarkable similarity to the initial game between the two clubs in November.

In both BetVictor Southern League matches the final score was 2-1 in Town’s favour with all goals coming in the second half after Prince Munswungume had twice fired Saints’ into the lead.

On each occasion Town hit back to win with leading scorer Jack Bowen hitting the winner in both games. The striker has now netted 13 times under less than three months at Browns Road.

Saturday’s renewal produced an eminently forgettable first half reminiscent of Town’s recent stalemate with Didcot. Fortunately though things got better after the interval.

The 57th minute opener from Munswungume was something of a fluke though as it was difficult to make out whether his shot was mis-hit or deflected as it found its way into the bottom corner of James Martin’s net.

Better was to follow though. Within a minute Aaron King broke clear in midfield but was upended as he rounded keeper Finlay Iron with the goal at his mercy.

Inevitably the referee pointed to the spot enabling Bowen to level with a powerfully hit shot which squirmed under the Iron’s body and into the net.

That earned the keeper one of six yellow cards in a physically demanding contest which saw Jarvis Wilson, Jack Finch, Bowen and King all pick up bookings for the home side.

The tide then turned completely in Town’s favour within minutes of new recruit Michael Gyasi making his debut as a 70th minute substitute in place of Adam Confue. A couple of minutes later Gyasi used his pace and vision to break clear on the right and square the ball for Bowen to fire home the winner just as he had done on his debut at St Neots.