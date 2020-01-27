Bowen bags a brace as Town get back to winning ways

Only four points separate nine teams in the middle of the BetVictor Southern League Division One Central table following Daventry Town’s return to winning ways.

Aaron Parkinson’s side were comfortable 3-0 winners over Barton Rovers in Saturday’s Division One Central clash.

A final flourish saw all three goals scored in the last half hour as Daventry recovered from a mid-season slump which had yielded only seven points in eight matches.

Set-piece magician Adam Creaney produced pin-point corners to set-up the first two goals for leading striker Jack Bowen and wing back Jarvis Wilson, a new recruit from St Ives.

Bowen stooped low to head home in 11th goal in as many league matches before Wilson volleyed home in spectacular fashion to cap an excellent club debut. The third and final goal came late on from substitute Taylor Orosz whose solo run and fierce shot brought back memories of his shooting power as Daventry ran away with the UCL championship last season.

In truth the home team’s advantage might have been doubled but for the heroics performed by keeper Niall Cooper.

The first half had been something of a damp squip with Jack Finch and Bowen both testing Cooper before the referee waved play on when a Creaney shot appeared to have crossed the visitors goal line. Barton’s best chance camne when Town goalkeeper James Martin was forced to make a one-handed save to deny Charlie Smith.

For once the home team steered clear of the referee’s notebook although Barton’s Kevin Phelan, Lewis Thomas and Connor Vincent all picked up yellow cards for the visitors.

A solid defensive display saw Daventry keep a rare clean sheet after another excellent performance from Kyle Barnett and a highly promising first appearance for Wilson.