Bowen and Orosz on target to bag points

Goals from Jack Bowen and Taylor Orosz saw Daventry Town return to BetVictor Southern League winning ways with a 2-0 win over North Leigh at Elderstubbs.

An otherwise uneventful Division One Central game ended on a sour note when substitute Luke Emery received a straight red card and a three-match ban for a reckless challenge.

Town took a deserved ninth minute lead when the unmarked Bowen headed home a second Adam Creaney corner.

North Leigh got the upper hand with Henry Landers forcing a good save from James Martin before a defensive mix-up almost gifted an equaliser to Callum McNish.

After the restart, Town gradually began to assert themselves with Aaron King hitting the bar with a deflected shot and Bowen eventually got the ball in the net only to be ruled offside.

Tow made sure of the points with a fluke second goal from Orosz in the 82 minute. With Creaney already substituted, Orosz’s corner floated straight into the far corner of the net.

There was no way back after that for the visitors who lacked firepower in front of goal. Even so it was a pity the game ended in animosity after Emery’s stoppage-time challenge which resulted in yellow cards for Kieran Fitzgerald, Landers and Lance Williams.