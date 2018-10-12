Boss Curle urges the Cobblers faithful to ‘get on the wave’

Cobblers boss Keith Curle has emphasised the role supporters can play this season as he attempts to turn around the team’s poor fortunes on the pitch.

Appointed two days after their 4-0 defeat at Mansfield, Curle has made an excellent start to his time in charge of Northampton after picking up two draws in the league and a 2-1 victory at Oxford United in the Checkatrade Trophy on Tuesday evening.

It’s about trying to get them included and get an understanding of where we’re at in the journey that we want to go on. The more people that get on the wave, the longer you can ride it Cobblers boss Keith Curle

But the Cobblers are still in a perilous position in the Sky Bet League Two standings, just one place and one point above the relegation zone, and Curle believes fans have a big part to play as they prepare to host unbeaten Forest Green Rovers on Saturday (ko 2pm).

“The important thing is we want the supporters to be part of the foundation because, without them, a football club doesn’t survive,” said Curle.

“It’s about trying to get them included and get an understanding of where we’re at in the journey that we want to go on.

“The more people that get on the wave, the longer you can ride it.

“The fans were magnificent at Swindon and that’s why at the end of the game I made sure all the players showed recognition to them.

“It wasn’t just a customary wave to the supporters.

“We want to get up close and personal and make sure that the supporters fully understand that we do appreciate their vocal support.

“It’s massive to us as a football team for what we’re trying to build.

“It’s not about the numbers sometimes, it’s about the support and the value that us as a footballing department put on that support.

“It doesn’t matter if there’s 20, 200 or 2,000, we will show our respect.

“There are demands put on the players that they make sure they’re worthy of the support that we get.”

Curle is clearly loving the buzz of being back in the game after a short break over the summer, and he’s also relishing the challenge that faces him at Town.

“I’m enjoying myself so far,” he said. “It’s all about what you do on the pitch and unfortunately, or fortunately, you are where you are in the league for a reason.

“We haven’t set targets but I strongly believe I’ll get the football club higher up the division than where it was when I took over.”