Boss Curle explains why he made a move for versatile Hall-Johnson

Cobblers boss Keith Curle has explained what attracted him to Reece Hall-Johnson after signing the young full-back on a free transfer.

The 24-year-old defender, who has played for Norwich City and Grimsby Town, became Town’s ninth new arrival this summer when putting pen to paper a one-year deal earlier today, Monday.

Hall-Johnson played 31 times for Grimsby last season but rejected the chance to stay at Blundell Park, paving the way for Curle to persuade him to move to the PTS Academy Stadium.

“We are really pleased to have signed Reece,” said Curle.

“He is an attacking right back who has a lot of pace and he’s someone who we think is getting better and better as a player.

“He is very athletic and is full of energy and he can play as a wing-back, as a right-back in a four or as a right sided centre-back as well.

“Reece can deliver a quality ball in to the area too and we believe his career is on an upward curve.

“He is one we have identified, he is a good age, a natural athlete, he is mobile and he has that ambition we require and we are pleased to have him on board.”