Boss Austin says there has been ‘no interest’ in Cobblers players from other clubs

Boss Dean Austin says he has had no contact from any other club or manager regarding any of the Cobblers squad so far this summer.

Town are gearing up for life back in league two, with the squad reporting back for pre-season training in just 10 days’ time.

Austin is preparing for his first season as a manager in the Football League, and has gone on record to say that the squad currently has a few too many players for his liking.

He wants to work with ‘a maximum’ of 20 outfield players,and the Cobblers currently have 22, plus four goalkeepers.

It was anticipated there may be interest in some of the Cobblers’ stronger performers from last season, but as yet Austin’s phone has certainly not been a hotline.

“There has been no interest that I am aware of, and it has been very, very quiet” said the Town manager.

“I was off for a couple of weeks and then came back into the club in the middle of last week.

“I don’t read newspapers, I don’t listen to speculation, and all I know is my phone hasn’t rung because of calls from any managers, or any person asking about any of my players.

“That is the situation as it is at the minute.”

Austin has to date made just one new signing in striker Andy Williams, although he has also promoted Sean Whaler and Morgan Roberts from the youth ranks.

This week he also secured the services of central defender Leon Barnett who has signed a new one-year contract, with an option for another year.