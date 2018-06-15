Boss Austin hails Barnett’s quality and character as defender signs new contract

Boss Dean Austin has hailed the quality and character of Leon Barnett after the central defender agreed a new deal to stay at the Cobblers.

The 32-year-old put pen to paper on a new one-year contract on Friday morning, with an option for a further 12 months, and he will now be part of the Town squad as they prepare for the new Sky Bet League Two season.

Having players of the right character will be vital for us this season and I have been very impressed with Leon and his attitude and we were keen to keep him Cobblers boss Dean Austin

And Austin made it clear he is delighted to have kept hold of Barnett not just for his playing ability, but also for his influence on the training ground and in the dressing room.

“Leon is staying with us and that is good news,” said Austin.

“He is a powerful central defender who has played at all levels of the game and has a number of promotions under his belt.

“He has a lot of character and as I have said before, that is important to me.

“I have been very impressed with Leon and his attitude, and we were always keen to keep him.

“Leon is an experienced player now, and not only does he put his body on the line for the cause, he is a good player for the younger players to look up to.

“It is good news that Leon wants to be part of what we are trying to achieve next season and we are pleased he is staying a Cobbler.”

The news of Barnett staying at the PTS Academy Stadium is a boost for Austin, who earlier this week found out that right-back Brendan Moloney had turned down the contract offer that was offered to him last month.

Moloney, whose Cobblers deal expires on June 30, is believed to have agreed terms with a club in Sky Bet League One.