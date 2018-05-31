Bookies tipping Cobblers to claim promotion from league two next season

The Cobblers have been installed as one of the early favourites to win the Sky Bet League Two title next season.

Following the play-off final at Wembley on Monday, when Coventry City beat Exeter City 3-1 to win promotion, the line-up for league two for season 2018/19 has been finalised.

A clutch of betting firms have opened their books for the new campaign, which kicks off in August, and all have made managerless Milton Keynes Dons the favourites to finish top of the pile at the end of the campaign, with Sky Bet offering 7/1.

According to Sky Bet, Dean Austin’s men are joint second favourites to repeat what they did in 2016 and lift the silverware, along with Lincoln City and Mansfield Town at 9/1.

Of the other two relegated clubs, Bury are 10/1 to win the title, with Oldham 11/1, and play-off losers Exeter are a 16/1 chance.

The big outsiders are Crawley Town, Morecambe and Yeovil who are all 66/1 shots.

When it comes to claiming one of the top three slots and winning promotion, or going up via the play-offs, according to the bookies the Cobblers are again second favourites at 2/1, alongside Mansfield, with MK Dons again the favourites at 7/4.

Others in the running are Lincoln (9/4), Bury (11/4), Notts County (11/4). Oldham (11/4), Swindon Town (11/4), Carlisle United (4/1) and newly-promoted Tranmere Rovers (4/1).

Looking at the other end of the table, favourites to get relegated are Morecambe (9/4), Yeovil (7/2), Crawley (4/1) and newly promoted pair Macclesfield (11/2) and Tranmere (11/2).

The Cobblers are big outsiders for the drop at 25/1, with Mansfield 33/1 and MK Dons 40/1.

Sky Bet odds to win league two in 2018/19: MK Dons 7/1; Lincoln 9/1; Mansfield 9/1; Northampton 9/1; Bury 10/1; Swindon 10/1; Oldham 11/1; Notts County 12/1; Carlisle 14/1; Exeter 16/1; Cambridge 20/1; Tranmere Rovers 20/1; Colchester 22/1; Cheltenham 25/1; Newport 25/1; Stevenage 28/1; Crewe 33/1; Port Vale 33/1; Forest Green 40/1; Grimsby 40/1; Macclesfield 40/1;Crawley 66/1; Morecambe 66/1; Yeovil 66/1

Sky Bet odds to win promotion from league two in 2018/19: MK Dons 7/4; Mansfield 2/1; Northampton 2/1; Lincoln 9/4; Bury 11/4; Notts County 11/4; Oldham 11/4; Swindon 11/4; Carlisle 4/1; Tranmere Rovers 4/1; Cambridge 11/2; Cheltenham 11/2; Colchester 11/2; Exeter 6/1; Newport 6/1; Port Vale 6/1; Crewe 7/1; Macclesfield 7/1; Stevenage 7/1; Forest Green 8/1; Grimsby 8/1; Crawley 10/1; Morecambe 10/1; Yeovil 10/1

Sky Bets odds to be relegated from league two in 2018/19: Morecambe 9/4; Yeovil 7/2; Crawley 4/1; Macclesfield 11/2; Tranmere Rovers 11/2; Port Vale 6/1; Forest Green 13/2; Grimsby 7/1; Crewe 15/2; Stevenage 8/1;Cheltenham 10/1; Colchester 10/1; Exeter 10/1; Cambridge 12/1;Newport 12/1; Carlisle 16/1; Oldham 20/1; Bury 25/1; Lincoln 25/1; Northampton 25/1; Notts County 25/1; Swindon 25/1;Mansfield 33/1; MK Dons 40/1