Billy Waters ‘absolutely buzzing’ to be back at Cheltenham Town

Billy Waters says he is ‘absolutely buzzing’ after leaving the Cobblers to sign on loan for Cheltenham Town until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old is delighted to return to Whaddon Road, having left the Robins to join the Cobblers for an undisclosed fee in the summer of 2017.

Things haven’t quite worked out for Waters at the PTS Academy Stadium, and he has been unable to nail down a regular place in the Town starting line-up.

He is likely to be played as a striker at Cheltenham, and admitted: “I’m absolutely buzzing and it feels really good to be back.

“It seems not a lot has changed but at the same time a lot has.

“I can’t wait to get going again. I had a sense of coming home when I drove into Cheltenham this morning.

“I got a little bit of a buzz back in the stomach.

“There was other interest but when this one came up I just thought yes that’s the one.

“I got a few butterflies in the stomach and it’s really nice to be back.”

Waters is a popular figure at Cheltenham, having scored 16 goals as the Robins won promotion back to the Football League in 2016-17.

He is set to feature for Gloucestershire side in their home game with Tranmere Rovers on Saturday.

Waters signed a two-year deal when he signed for the Cobblers, and that deal expires this summer.