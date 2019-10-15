Big crowd but no reward as Town lose their way at home

Daventry Town’s second home league defeat in more than a year coincided with the best attendance at Elderstubbs so far this season.

Aaron Parkinson’s side lost 2-0 against Biggleswade in the BetVictor Southern League.

Nothing went right from the start of Saturday’s Division One Central fixture as Aaron King headed over the bar with the goal at his mercy in the first minute, leading directly to a visitors counter-attack which resulted in the first goal.

Moldovan goalkeeper Iustin Cerga may have still been thinking about his country’s 1-0 defeat by little Andorra in Euros 2020 as he was forced into a headed clearance from outside his area. The ball landed at the feet of Kieran Barnes who calmly found the empty net from 30 yards.

Things got even worse after that, passes went astray on a regular basis with Ollie Wilkinson and Jack Finch among the main offenders while King and Taylor Orosz were frequently guilty of over-elaboration as the Town lost touch with the teams in the play-offs places.

It may have been Non-League Day nationwide but it was definitely not Daventry’s day as Confue twice headed wide just before half-time from Taylor Orosz crosses.

Parkinson rightly used all three substitutes after the interval but it made little difference. Adam Creaney did add a little inventiveness, Luke Emery went close to putting the Town on the score sheet on one occasion while Jordan Orosz proved just as ineffective as the player he replaced Kieran Fitzgerald.

Any hope of a renaissance was thwarted when Confue conceded a free-kick which led to Ryan Inskip slotting past Cerga. Town’s normally excellent team spirit gradually gave way to poor body language, inaccurate passing and ill-discipline which led to late cautions for Tom McGowan, Kyle Barnett, Confue and Taylor Orosz.