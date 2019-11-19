Barnett’s first goal fails to reap reward following late winner

Central defender Kyle Barnett’s first goal in Daventry Town colours was all in vain as Bedford Town grabbed a scarcely-deserved 89th minute winner.

Arguably the Purple Army’s most consistent player so far this season, the ex-Coventry United defender has worn the number five shirt in all of the first 14 BetVictor Southern League matches.

His 85th minute goal looked to have earned the visitors a point at the Eyrie before a collective lack in defensive concentration allowed substitute Jack Vasey to give the Eagles a fortuitous 2-1 victory.

Daventry’s second half performance was as good as any this season after Bedford had shaded a first half in which Bedford broke the deadlock late on after Ross Harris was harshly adjudged to committed a foul just outside the box. Keeper Bradley Lashley spilled the shot and Tom Hitchcock followed up to blast home the rebound.

The Town too had their chances with both Aaron King and Kieran Fitzgerald going close to scoring. With Fitzgerald continuing to give home full back Louis Hall a torrid time after the interval, free-scoring striker Jack Bowen should have done better with a close-range header.

Daventry used all three substitutes late on with Adam Creaney providing proving much more adept at taking free-kicks and corners than Taylor Orosz. Finally this paid dividends in the 85th minute when Creaney’s corner created a goalmouth scramble from which Barnett back-heeled the equaliser from close range.

That was not the case though as the Daventry defenders stood like statues as a late cross fell to Vasey who proved there is no margin for error at this level of football. Even then a second equaliser looked possible as substitute Luke Emery headed goalwards from yet another corner.

Daventry will play worse than this and still manage to win matches.