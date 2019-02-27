Bad break for Cobblers teenager Whaler as he suffers serious injury

Cobblers teenager Sean Whaler’s season looks to be over after he broke his ankle while playing for Banbury United on Tuesday night.

The 18-year-old has been on loan with the Puritans since last month, but was injured dueing their 1-1 Evo -Stik Southern Premier Central draw with Redditch United.

The player had only been on the field for a few minutes, having replaced fellow Cobblers man Joe Iaciofano who made his debut for the Oxfordshire club after signing on loan earlier in the day.

A club statement read: “Northampton Town would like to send our very best wishes to midfielder Sean Whaler after he picked up an injury while on loan to Banbury United,

“Whaler suffered a fractured fibula and the displacement of bones in his ankle in Banbury’s Southern League Premier Central Division 1-1 draw with Redditch United on Tuesday, and will undergo an operation on Wednesday.

“Whaler’s recovery will be managed by the club’s medical staff and we look forward to seeing Sean back out on the field as soon as possible.”

The club also tweeted: “Wishing @sean_whaler a speedy return to fitness after suffering an injury last night while on loan at @BanburyUnitedFC - our medical staff will have you back stronger than ever Sean. Good luck for the operation today”

The player himself was in a positive frame of mind as he tweeted: “Gutted for my loan to finish the way it did, but want to thank @BanburyUnitedFC for the opportunity. Good luck to the boys for the rest of the season. Hoping for a quick recovery.”

Banbury United also tweeted their best wishes to the Northampton-born player, saying: “An update on @sean_whaler who was stretchered off last night in our game vs @RedditchUtd. An X ray, shows a fractured fibula and the displacement of bones in his ankle. He will have an operation later today. We send Sean our very best wishes and hope the operation is a success.”

Whaler signed a two-year professional contract last summer after impressing then manager Dean Austin with his performances for Town’s under-18s, and in training with the first team squad.

The former Northampton School for Boys pupil has made two substitute appearances for the Cobblers to date, as a substitute in the Checkatrade Trophy games against Wycombe Wanderers and Fulham Under-21s earlier this season.