Daventry Town will play against Soham Town Rangers next week - and you could go for free.

The match takes place at the Daventry ground on Saturday, February 19, and will kick off at 3pm.

The game is open to all people, young and old to attend at no cost as way of thanks to the town’s people for their support over the past couple of seasons.

See the match for free.

Co-Chairman Derren Midson said: “After a very tough start to the season, Parky and the team have now gone seven games unbeaten at Elderstubbs. To celebrate Parky’s success we are delighted to be able to offer free entry to our match verses Soham Town Rangers.

"So come along, have a beer, create an atmosphere and watch the only football club in town."

The clubhouse will be open before, during and after the game serving beers, refreshments and hot food.

Director Richard Nunney said: "Daventry Town FC is an unknown gem to many in the town who aren’t aware that there is a football club on their doorsteps.

"We would like this opportunity to invite those first timers, or those returning, to enjoy our facilities in comfort whilst watching a very good standard of football."