Austin would accept full-time Cobblers job if Thomas talks go to plan after ‘enjoyable’ caretaker stint

Cobblers caretaker boss Dean Austin has revealed he will accept the full-time manager’s job if it’s offered to him, but only providing both he and chairman Kelvin Thomas share the same vision for the club when they sit down for talks this week.

Having taken over with the club destined for relegation and on a 10-game winless run, Austin rallied his players and galvanised fans to give the Cobblers a fighting chance of staying up during a promising five-game stint in temporary charge, which ended with Saturday’s 2-2 home draw with Oldham Athletic.

From his point of view and from mine, whatever decision is made will be in the best interests of Northampton Town Football Club and if that’s me, then it’s me.

Two wins, two defeats and one draw was not enough to keep Town in Sky Bet League One for another campaign but the 48-year-old former Tottenham and Crystal Palace defender won many supporters over with his attacking brand of football and positive attitude, although the final decision ultimately rests Thomas, who will meet with Austin over the next few days.

“I’ve really enjoyed it,” said Town’s current boss. “I haven’t thought too much about the future but now I’ve got to sit down with the chairman and he’s got to tell me where he wants to take the club and then I’ll say where I see the club going.

“We’ve got to be in agreement in the direction in which the club needs to move forward. I’ll have a conversation this week and we’ll see how we go and we’ll take it from there.

“From his point of view and from mine, whatever decision is made will be in the best interests of Northampton Town Football Club and if that’s me, then it’s me.

“If it’s not and if it’s someone else, we’ll shake hands and we’ll move on.”

On how he’s found his short time in charge of the club, Austin continued: “I’m a lot happier now than what I was five games ago because, although we’ve got relegated, we’ve down with a fight.

“It’s always nice when you get a bit of praise in this job because you have to take the other side of it and you get a lot of stick.

“No matter what happens, I’ve made some great friends here and there are some great people at this club – it’s a real smashing place to come and work and the players have been great to work with and we’ll just have to see what happens.”