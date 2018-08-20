Austin praise for Foley performance after O’Toole misses out through injury

Cobblers boss Dean Austin has revealed midfielder John-Joe O’Toole missed Saturday’s clash with Cambridge United due to injury, but praised the performance of the man who replaced him.

Sam Foley started in the 2-2 draw with the Us with O’Toole left on the bench, and Austin explained the switch was mainly down to O’Toole carrying a couple of knocks.

“JJ has been struggling with a shin and ankle problem so we’re trying to manage that,” said the Cobblers boss.

“But I’ve got to say I thought Sam Foley was unbelievable. He was fantastic for us.”

In other news on the injury front, Austin says right-back Shay Facey is now ‘ready to go’, but Shaun McWilliams is set to miss Tuesday’s trip to Morecambe as he recovers from the hamstring injury he picked up on the opening day of the season.

“Shay is obviously coming back and played his first game the other day (versus Wycombe),” said Austin.

“We didn’t expect him to get through 90 minutes but he did and I’m not sure how he did it, so he’s ready to go now.

“I expect Shaun to bit fit by next Saturday.

“In the last few days he’s done everything that’s been asked of him in regards to sprinting and what have you.

“We won’t rush him. There’s no desperation to get him back into the team after Saturday and the way the boys played, but it’d be good to have him available because there’s a lot of games coming up and things change quickly.

“Injuries will occur so he’ll be back and will be in contention for next Saturday I should think.”