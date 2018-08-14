Austin plans to shuffle his pack for ‘tough’ Wycombe test

Tonight’s League Cup tie at Wycombe Wanderers will present an opportunity for several of Town’s fringe players to stake their claim for a regular place in the team, says manager Dean Austin.

The Cobblers boss made just one change to his team between their first two league fixtures of the campaign, meaning a number of players are still waiting for a chance to force their way into his plans.

Shay Facey and Junior Morais are both back from injury and should feature at Adams Park while the likes of Billy Waters, Sam Foley, Jack Bridge and Leon Barnett will all be keen to get on the pitch from the off.

“We approach it as another game that we want to win,” said Austin. “It’s important for us because we’ve got to start winning some games of football.

“It’ll be an opportunity for some players on the fringes that have worked really well and deserve a chance, but it’s a game we’re going into positively to try and win.

“Saturday was our first game of five in 14 days and this is when hopefully we’ll see the quality of our squad and there’ll be opportunities for people to stake their claim.

“Wycombe are quite direct and a very difficult team to play against. They’re effective in what they do and it’ll be a tough test for us.”

Extra-time has been abolished for the League Cup this season so should tonight’s tie finish all square in 90 minutes, it’ll go straight to penalties.

“We’re prepared for penalties,” confirmed Austin. “We’ve got a batch of penalty-takers and have enough players willing to step up so we’re ready for that.”