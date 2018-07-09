Austin not giving much away but hints transfer activity could be imminent

Cobblers boss Dean Austin is continuing to keep his cards close to his chest with regards to transfer speculation surrounding the club this summer, although he has hinted that there ‘maybe’ some movement over the coming days.

The arrival of striker Andy Williams from Doncaster and the departure of goalkeeper Richard O’Donnell to Bradford remain the only pieces of business Town have done since the transfer window opened on May 17, bar Joe Bunney’s season-long loan to Blackpool.

It seems that other clubs like speculating about what our activity is and what we have and what we don’t have more than what we know ourselves.

With so many under-contract players at his disposal, Austin has already stated his desire to trim his squad to a ‘maximum’ of 20 this summer after the likes of Raheem Hanley and Brendan Moloney were among those to depart at the end of last season.

By the same token, however, the Town boss is aware of the need to balance any outgoings with new players coming into the club as he looks to strengthen across the park before next month’s League Two opener against Lincoln. .

When asked if any movement in or out was likely this week, Austin replied: “Maybe, maybe.

“I’ve always said that I won’t talk about speculation. It seems that other clubs like speculating about what our activity is and what we have and what we don’t have more than what we know ourselves.

“I find that very funny but we know what we want to do and we know the business we need to do and we will professionally go about it in the right way.

“When we’ve got something to announce, you’ll be the first to know about it.”

Town’s lack of goals and creativity were a significant factor in their relegation from League One last term but Austin, who’s about to enter his first season as a full-time manager, would not be pushed on the type of player he’s looking to sign.

“I want to improve the squad,” he added. “I won’t say specifics at this moment in time and I’m not going to give too much away, but I want to improve the squad and we’re always looking to do that.

“We’ve got a good squad already here but I’m never happy as you will find out whenever we do well because I always want to do a bit better.”