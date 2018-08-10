Austin hoping to ‘exploit Carlisle’s ‘chinks’ as Cobblers chase first win

Dean Austin has told his Cobblers players it is ‘dust yourself down time’ as they prepare for their first away game of the new season.

Town suffered a 1-0 defeat to Lincoln City at the PTS Academy Stadium last weekend, having been hit with a second-half sucker punch from Matt Green.

Austin’s team dominated for long periods of that game, missing several clear-cut chances.

And they must now bounce back quickly as they travel to take on a Carlisle United team who will also be hurting after starting their season with a 3-1 defeat at Exeter City last Saturday.

“I’m very positive about this game, but we’re positive towards every game,” Austin said.

“I’m just thinking about what we’ve got to do to win the next game, and that’s how we’ve got to be.

“I’ve licked my wounds, watched the last game back twice and taken a lot of positives from that game.

“We’ve spoken as a group about it and now it’s dust yourself down time.

“We’ve worked very hard, worked really well and we’re trying to work on our processes of what we want to do and how we want to build.”

“Hopefully we can try to exploit chinks in the armour of Carlisle and get three points up there.”

Cobblers were hopeful of starting life back in Sky Bet League Two with a win against a much-fancied Lincoln side last weekend, but it wasn’t to be.

“It was a very positive performance but the pain still hasn’t gone away yet,” Austin said.

“It was frustrating but very, very positive.

“The guys know that if we could play that game again, 99 times out of 100 we’d probably win it.

“Unfortunately, we’ve not taken our chances and you get done by a sucker punch.

“My view is that you’ve got to be in there to miss and if we’re in there to miss them, I won’t be too concerned.

“If we’re not creating, I’ll be concerned, but I’m not concerned because I know we’re always going to create chances with the players we’ve got.”