Austin has plenty to ponder as Cobblers head to Brunton Park

Cobblers boss Dean Austin must decide whether to stick or twist when his team travel to Carlisle United on Saturday.

Town dominated for long spells against Lincoln City last weekend, but they were hit with a Matt Green sucker punch early in the second half and were beaten 1-0.

With a host of chances missed, Austin could be tempted to switch players in forward areas, especially given the events of Tuesday afternoon.

Cobblers beat a youthful Watford outfit 3-1 in a behind-closed-doors match.

And attacking players Junior Morias, a summer signing from Peterborough United, Billy Waters and Kevin van Veen all made a big impact.

Morias played a key role in the opening goal, which was netted by Dean Bowditch, before van Veen and Waters both etched their names on the scoresheet.

And Austin knows he now has a good selection dilemma ahead of Saturday’s game.

“It (Tuesday’s match) was a very positive exercise, a good performance and they won, which is always nice,” Austin said.

“It’s very important in the first few weeks to get everyone up to speed.

“We played Saturday and it’s very important to get all our players up to speed to give them the best possible chance to effect the first 11.

“It’s a good base to be able to work off.”

Shaun McWilliams was forced off against Lincoln.

But Austin said: “Everyone’s fit and healthy for this weekend, which is good.

“It’s obviously nice when you’ve got a full squad to pick from.

“I’ve got plenty to think about.”