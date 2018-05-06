Austin has ‘enjoyed’ caretaker stint but he remains coy over Cobblers future ahead of Thomas meeting

Cobblers caretaker manager Dean Austin has again refused to be drawn on whether or not he wants the full-time job at Sixfields ahead of talks with chairman Kelvin Thomas this week.

Austin ended his promising five-game stint as temporary boss with Saturday’s final day 2-2 draw with Oldham Athletic, which followed wins over Plymouth and Bury and defeats to Walsall and Blackpool.

From his point of view and from mine, whatever decision is made will be in the best interests of Northampton Town Football Club and if that’s me, then it’s me.

The way he’s got the team playing has left many fans wanting him to get the permanent job but the decision ultimately rests with Thomas, who will meet with Austin over the next few days.

“I’ve really enjoyed it,” said Town’s current boss. “I haven’t thought too much about the future but now I’ve got to sit down with the chairman and he’s got to tell me where he wants to take the club and then I’ll say where I see the club going.

“We’ve got to be in agreement in the direction in which the club needs to move forward. I’ll have a conversation this week and we’ll see how we go and we’ll take it from there.

“If it’s not and if it’s someone else, we’ll shake hands and we’ll move on.”

On how he’s found his short time in charge of the club, Austin continued: “I’m a lot happier now than what I was five games ago because, although we’ve got relegated, we’ve down with a fight.

“It’s always nice when you get a bit of praise in this job because you have to take the other side of it and you get a lot of stick.

“No matter what happens, I’ve made some great friends here and there are some great people at this club – it’s a real smashing place to come and work and the players have been great to work with and we’ll just have to see what happens.”