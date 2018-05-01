Austin ‘has always wanted to stay’ but says he will ‘do what’s best for the club’

Dean Austin has vowed to do ‘what’s best for the club’ when he holds talks about his future with Cobblers chairman Kelvin Thomas at the end of the season.

Austin is currently in temporary charge having replaced Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink at the start of April but Town’s significantly improved performances under his guidance has left many fans wanting him to be given the job permanently.

The Cobblers were particularly impressive in their 2-0 victory over Plymouth Argyle at Sixfields last week and even in defeat against Walsall at the Bescot Stadium on Saturday, they were the better team for long periods and could easily have won the game.

Austin wasn’t able to stave off the threat of relegation but there’s no doubt he’s exceeded expectations during his month in charge of the club, winning supporters over with his positive and refreshing attitude both on and off the pitch.

“I’ve always wanted to stay at the club,” he said after Saturday’s defeat to Walsall. “What happened to Jimmy, I never wanted that to happen.

“I didn’t want to be involved in that and it’s not nice to be associated with a team that gets relegated.

It’s a conversation that will be had at the end of the season and we’ll make a sensible decision that’s right for this football club, not what’s right for Kelvin or for me.

“I had the conversation with Kelvin before when he asked me to take over and we both agreed that we’d get to the end of the season, we’d take the five games and then sit down.

“At the end of the day, it’s about what’s best for the club, it’s not about what’s best for Dean Austin.

“I haven’t thought about it at all if I’m honest because my focus has always been on the next game - I’ve never ever come away from that.

“I’ve had loads of questions from people asking me on the outside and with regards to the club and this, that and the other, but it’s a conversation that will be had at the end of the season and we’ll make a sensible decision that’s right for this football club, not what’s right for Kelvin or for me.

“I’ve had nothing but unbelievable support from everybody since I’ve taken over as caretaker manager.

“I’m a professional and I’ve had a very good career, both as a player and as a coach, and I honestly felt we could do it but obviously it’s not gone our way.”

Austin must now prepare his team for Saturday’s final game of the season when Oldham Athletic come to Sixfields chasing the victory they need to ensure their own survival.

He added: “We’ll prepare as we normally do and the biggest thing for me is momentum because it’s important in this game and I’ve spoken about it before.

“The momentum you finish a season with I believe you can always take into the following season.

“My boys are top professionals and whatever team I put out I know they will go out and try and replicate what we did against Plymouth.”