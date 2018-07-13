Austin ‘excited’ as Posh striker Morias makes Cobblers switch

Boss Dean Austin says he is ‘excited’ after the Cobblers landed Peterborough United striker Junior Morias for an undisclosed fee.

The Jamaican has signed a two-year deal with Town, and the Town boss believes he has acquired a player with all of the ‘attributes to be a big success for us’.

Cobblers boss Dean Austin

In 18 months at London Road, the 23-year-old scored 10 times in 23 starts and 28 substitute appearances, with one of those goals coming in Posh’s 4-1 derby win at Sixfields last August.

He had netted five goals in the first 11 games of last season, but then suffered a thigh injury that kept him sidelined for three months, and he never recovered his early season form.

Morias ended up with seven goals last term, but following Grant McCann’s sacking he fell out of favour with new London Road boss Steve Evans, who transfer-listed the player in May.

Other clubs were interested in him, with National League outfit Ebbsfleet even agreeing a fee with Posh, but the player wanted to stay in the League, and once he knew the Cobblers were interested, that was his preferred destination.

The deal has taken a lot of work and many weeks to get over the line, but Austin said: “We are really pleased to bring Junior to the club.

“We believe he has the attributes to be a big success for us. He is quick, powerful and direct and he can finish.

“He was very keen to come to the club despite strong interest from elsewhere and that was great to see.”

“We want players here who are desperate to be here and Junior is determined to have a big impact and make a difference at Northampton Town.

Junior Morias

“I would like to thank the chairman and the board of directors for their work in making this deal happen.

“I think he is a good fit for us at this time and we are excited to be working with him.”

A frustration for Austin though is that Morias will not be able to join his new team-mates on their pre-season training camp in Spain.

“Junior would need a visa that takes seven days to come through to allow him to travel with the group to Spain,” revealed the Cobblers boss.

“But the stage of pre-season he is at anyway, we feel it would be more beneficial for him to spend the week back at the club working with some of the fitness coaches.

“We look forward to him joining the squad upon our return next weekend.”