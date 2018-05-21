Austin delighted as Cobblers land experienced striker Andy Williams

Cobblers boss Dean Austin has spoken of his delight at the capture of Doncaster Rovers striker Andy Williams on a two-year deal.

The Town manager has made his first transfer signing since taking the top job at Sixfields, and he believes the 31-year-old former Swindon Town man is going to be a big hit at Sixfields, on and off the pitch.

Williams has scored 122 goals in more than 500 senior appearances, and was part of the Doncaster team that won promotion from league two in the 2016/17 season.

An ankle injury curtailed his involvement at the Keepmoat Stadium over the past nine months, and he was restricted to just 13 games last season, but he is now fully fit again and Austin is very happy to add him to the Town squad.

“I am delighted to make Andy our first signing of the summer,” said the Cobblers boss.

“We said that we needed to add more goals to the team, and Andy has a proven record of scoring at both league one and League two level and not only does he know where the back of the net is, he brings a wealth of experience too.

“We also spoke about recruiting characters, and Andy is certainly the right type of character. He is a very good professional, he plays with his heart on his sleeve and he will offer invaluable experience for the young strikers we have in the squad.

“He has excellent movement and he is a fine finisher.

“He also has experience of winning promotion from League two recently and that is important.

“We had to move quickly to tie this deal up, there was a lot of interest in Andy but we are delighted we have been able to bring him to Sixfields.”