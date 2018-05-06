Ash Taylor named Chronicle & Echo Cobblers supporters’ player of the year

Ash Taylor has been named the Chronicle & Echo Northampton Town Supporters’ Player of the Year 2017-18.

Taylor claimed 51 per cent of the fans’ vote to win the award, seeing off strong opposition from second-placed John-Joe O’Toole (32%), with Richard O’Donnell third.

The 27-year-old joined the Cobblers last summer, leaving Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen to sign a three-year deal at Town.

And while it may not have been a great season for the Cobblers team as a whole as they were relegated to Sky Bet League Two, Taylor has certainly stood out as a shining light of consistency.

Taylor has been a first name on the Town teamsheet for three different managers over the campaign, and started 52 of the team’s 53 matches - with the one he missed due to suspension.

Strong in the air and dependable on the ground, Taylor has also been one of the team’s leaders on the pitch, taking over captaincy responsibilities in the second half of the season following Marc Richards’ mid-season departure.

Taylor also knows where the net is, and contributed seven goals to the Town cause, including the second in Town’s final-day 2-2 draw with Oldham Athletic on Saturday.

Now the Merseysider has been rewarded for his performance for the team by those who matter most, the supporters of Northampton Town FC.

The player was presented with his prize at the club’s end of season awards dinner, which was staged at the County Ground on Sunday night.