Foden so happy with his perfect Saints send-off

Ben Foden says he couldn't have asked for a better send-off after picking up the man of the match award in Saints' bonus-point win against Worcester Warriors at Franklin's Gardens.

Foden produced a superb solo showing, bouncing back from an early sin-binning to score a trademark try and then set one up for Tom Collins.

Mitch Eadie and Nafi Tuitavake also dotted down to deliver a 32-24 final-day success, which was sealed with a last-minute penalty from Stephen Myler.

Foden and Myler will be playing elsewhere near season as they are among a group of 17 confirmed leavers at Saints.

But the long-serving stars will walk away with a memory of a win fresh in their minds.

And Foden, who led Saints out, alongside his two children, said: "It's good to get the win to send the boys who are leaving off on the right note.

"My time here at Northampton has come to an end but it was my 250th game, I scored, got man of the match, we won and there's no better way to bow out than that.

"There's always regrets but I've loved my time here.

"We've come close to winning a Heineken Cup, we've won the Premiership, we've won Challenge Cups, we've had highs and lows and I've made memories I'll cherish for ever.

"I've made friendships and brotherhoods with my boys in the changing room."

The win against Worcester, which came after Saints had fallen 14-0 down early on, means Northampton have finished ninth in the Aviva Premiership standings this season.

And Foden said: "We are disappointed with the season because we feel we have a squad who can really challenge the other teams.

"Saracens had our number this year but against teams like Newcastle and Exeter, we were in games until the end.

"We were just trying to hold onto games when we were ahead and that's when teams nick it at the end.

"We've been on the wrong end of many of those this year and it's something we need to get rid of.

"We played right to the final whistle today and Myler knocked over the kick to seal the win."

On his own future, Foden added: "My future lies across the sea somewhere and I want to get my teeth into something new to reinvigorate myself and set some new goals."