Five-star Procter pleased to chip in as Northants take control at Durham

Luke Procter says his superb first-day showing against Durham has been a long time coming.

The Northants all-rounder claimed fine figures of five for 33 as Durham were dismissed for just 129 on day one of the Specsavers County Championship Division Two clash at Chester-le-Street.

The County will take a 60-run lead into the second day, with Procter making 21 as his side reached 189 for six at the close.

Alex Wakely registered 60 and Adam Rossington remains unbeaten on 47.

And Procter said: "It has been a good day. We got off to a good start with the new ball.

"Ben Sanderson started off well, he beat the bat and Brett Hutton did the same.

"It was obviously doing a little bit, we bowled in the right areas and then we batted well.

"Sanderson and Hutton bowled well, they didn't give them anything.

"They weren't on many after 10 overs so the pressure builds pressure and it worked out in the end.

"It was about time (I got a few wickets). I've not really had that many wickets.

"It's not the best I've bowled, but it doesn't really matter - I've got the wickets on the board.

"I'm enjoying my role, it has not been a brilliant season for us all, but we've got to keep trying."

Durham seamer Matt Salisbury claimed three for 38 but he couldn't stop Northants taking control with the bat.

"It was nice to get a wicket right at the end," Salisbury said, following the dismissal of Saif Zaib for 11. "It makes it that bit easier in the morning for the bowlers to come in.

"Hopefully we can finish off the innings as quickly as we can without as much damage and we can try to get past them.

"When you're up here and there's been a bit of rain about you know it's going to do a bit.

"Generally opposition teams tend to bowl here first.

"We knew that it was going to be very tough to get through the first spells and then it might flatten out late in the game, but it was always going to be a tough one for us.

"I was pretty pleased with the way I bowled. It was nice to get a few wickets. There was a frustrating period in the middle when they started to get a few boundaries.

"It just started to get away from us a little bit, but I think we dragged it back towards the end.

"It's a very similar situation to where we were against Derbyshire. We got bowled out for under 100 and they had a 100-run lead in that game.

"We got past them then we bowled them out, so we're never out of the game."