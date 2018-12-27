Fish and Furbank sign new deals at Saints

Saints have handed new deals to another two Academy graduates with James Fish and George Furbank extending their stay at Franklin's Gardens until at least 2021.

Hooker Fish first broke into the Saints side during the 2016/17 season, scoring his first points in black, green and gold with a brace against Scarlets in the Anglo-Welsh Cup.

James Fish has made a big impression at Saints this season

The 22-year-old then really made his mark last summer, scoring tries for fun as Saints beat Ospreys, Dragons and Glasgow Warriors during pre-season.



He has gone on to make nine competitive appearances this season, starting six times, with his overall games played tally now standing at 16.



Fish has already helped his club to claim silverware, lining up for the Wanderers as they won the Premiership Rugby A League in 2017 and 2018.



And he is delighted to be staying at Saints.



“I’m really looking forward to the next two years, and I’m determined to work hard and play as regularly as I can,” Fish said.



“This is my third season since making my senior debut, and it’s a great squad to be part of.



"We’re all striving to get better every day and I’m positive this is the best possible environment for me to grow as a player.



“There’s strong competition in my position, which can only be a good thing for all of us, and I’m very much looking forward to further developing my game with Saints.”



Furbank was also a part of the Wanderers’ double triumph in the A League – and he has really grasped the bull by the horns when presented with first-team opportunities.



After scoring on his full debut against Exeter Chiefs in the 2017 Anglo-Welsh Cup, the Bedford-educated full-back has started six Saints matches this season.



The 22-year-old scored in a resounding Premiership Rugby Cup victory over Bristol Bears.



And Furbank said: “I’m obviously delighted with the opportunities I am getting to represent Saints at the moment, and now to sign my first senior contract with the club.



“It’s fantastic to know I’m here for at least another two years.



"I’m still young and learning a lot from the great players and coaches around me, but without doubt Northampton is the best place for me to grow as a player.”



Fish and Furbank have 15 first-team appearances between them to date this season, and both have impressed Saints director of rugby Chris Boyd with their performances.



“James and George are talented, hard-working players who suit the style of rugby we want to play,” said Boyd.



“Keeping young talent at the club is a very important part of our long-term strategy, so we are delighted to see another two promising footballers commit their future to Saints.



“It’s really important to see Academy players successfully make the transition from age-group rugby to the wider squad – James and George are great examples for our younger players to follow.”