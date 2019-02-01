'Excellent' Furbank is impressing Saints coach Sam

Saints attack coach Sam Vesty has hailed the 'excellent' George Furbank after the full-back's recent impressive showings.

Furbank was named man of the match at Franklin's Gardens following last Saturday's 47-20 Premiership Rugby Cup success against Leicester Tigers.

It backed up the 22-year-old's big showing in the Challenge Cup demolition of Timisoara Saracens eight days earlier.

And it added to Furbank's credentials as he bids to secure a starting spot ahead of Ahsee Tuala for the Gallagher Premiership matches in the months ahead.

"George is a really good footballer," Vesty said.

"He knows where the space is, he knows how to get the ball to the space and he creates so much space for others.

"In any sort of sport, that is the absolute class bit and he's been excellent for us.

"He played very well last weekend."

Another player who shone once again against Tigers was Teimana Harrison.

The No.8 was named captain for the game at the Gardens.

And Vesty said: "Tei Harrison has been outstanding for us all year. He was very good last Saturday.

"He's modest and he did very well.

"He drives the emotional side of it and leaves the process side of it to Jimmy (Grayson), which is probably the way it should be."

Cobus Reinach scored twice in the seven-try success that has set up a semi-final clash on the second weekend of February.

The South African scrum-half has now scored 11 tries in just 17 games in all competitions this season.

And Vesty said: "Cobus just consistently does it.

"He's so fast, he's so strong and he's always in and around it so he comes away with those tries."