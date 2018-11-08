'Encouraging snapshots' for Boyd as Saints bid to extend winning streak

Chris Boyd says there have been some 'encouraging snapshots' at Saints during the past few weeks.

And the boss is looking forward to seeing how his side handle the challenge of facing Gloucester at Kingsholm on Friday night.

It will be the second time this season that Saints have travelled to face the Cherry and Whites.

Boyd's men lost his first competitive game in charge of the club, going down to a 27-16 defeat on the opening day of the Gallagher Premiership season.

But they now return to Gloucester for a Premiership Rugby Cup clash.

And Boyd is relishing the challenge, with his team currently on a three-match winning streak in all competitions.

"We're looking forward to it," said the Saints boss.

"Both sides will be a mixture, not at full strength but it will be a battle and we're looking forward to seeing how we go.

"The winning comes from performance and the nice thing for us is that while we didn't get it right last week and were lucky to win (15-14 at Wasps), there's been some individual snapshots and collective snapshots in those two weeks that have been encouraging for us, particularly from the guys who aren't the most experienced guys."

With Saints playing on Friday this week, Kiwi boss Boyd will have the chance to go to Twickenham on Saturday to watch England take on New Zealand.

"I'm just looking forward to it as a spectacle," Boyd said.

"We spend a lot of time watching rugby but I'm going to go down to Twickenham on Saturday.

"I'm meeting about 20 mates for brunch not far from the ground on Saturday morning.

"I'm just going there as a straight spectator and I'm just hoping to enjoy a good game of footy, a good atmosphere and I'm most looking forward to catching up with some mates."