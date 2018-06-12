Dickson leads the praise as Saints centre Dingwall shines in England's semi-final success

Former Saints scrum-half Lee Dickson led the praise for Fraser Dingwall after the centre starred in England Under-20s' semi-final success against South Africa on Tuesday evening.

Saints centre Dingwall produced a fine all-round display, putting in some key tackles, as England edged out the Junior Boks 32-31 in Narbonne.



And Dickson tweeted: "This @FraserDingwall_ is some player, has been unreal in defence and attack tonight. @SaintsRugby have got to be excited about this talent Well played."



Ehren Painter also got in on the action, with the Saints prop emerging from the bench during the second half to help his team over the line.



Fly-half James Grayson, who has enjoyed a fine tournament so far, was among the replacements.



England set up a final against hosts France, who claimed a superb 16-7 victory against New Zealand in the other semi-final.



The showpiece will take place in Béziers on Sunday (kick-off 7pm GMT).



Elsewhere, Saints duo Devante Onojaife and Fraser Strachan helped Scotland to beat Ireland 45-29 in the ninth-place semi-final.



Forward Onojaife was on the scoresheet for the Scots at Perpignan’s Stade Aimé Giral.