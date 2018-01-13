Dickens salutes 'fantastic' Saints after win against Clermont

Interim head coach Alan Dickens saluted 'fantastic' Saints after their five-try success against Clermont Auvergne at Franklin's Gardens on Saturday evening.

Teimana Harrison, Nafi Tuitavake, Ben Foden, Ken Pisi and Cobus Reinach all dotted down in a superb 34-21 Champions Cup victory.

Clermont had come into the game with a 100 per cent record in Pool 2, while Saints had lost all four of their matches.

But the form book turned on its head as the green, black and gold produced a hugely impressive display in front of their jubilant home fans.

It was a second win in as many weeks following the Aviva Premiership victory against Gloucester, meaning Saints have enjoyed a strong start to 2018, having finished 2017 with 12 defeats from 13 matches.

"It was a really positive display," said Dickens after the Clermont clash. "The progression from last week was there to see.

"Last week, we just had to get that win and we did that. Today, we were much more fluid in attack.

"We shut up shop in defence in the end and they didn't score for 60 minutes, which is a real positive.

"We were good and we were physical.

"To score five tries against last season's runners-up was fantastic."