Dickens embracing Saints challenge after latest defeat

Alan Dickens insists he is looking forward to the immediate challenge of trying to turn Saints' season around after seeing his side suffer a defeat in Swansea.

Saints were beaten 32-15 at the Liberty Stadium on Sunday afternoon as the Ospreys secured a bonus-point Champions Cup win.

The Welsh region had won 43-32 at Franklin's Gardens on the previous weekend, with Jim Mallinder relieved of his role as Northampton director of rugby three days later.

Attack coach Dickens has been placed in temporary charge and his first game ended with Saints suffering a 10th defeat in 11 matches.

But he remained upbeat and knows Saints were made to pay for a sloppy period that cost them three tries during the second half.

"It was a very tough end to a tough week, but we've had more than one tough week," Dickens said.

"It was really disappointing to lose this game.

"We didn't take our chances in the first half but credit to the lads coming out after half-time and putting them under pressure.

"We did get back into the game at 11-8 and the disappointment for me was that we had a sloppy 15 minutes and they scored three quick tries."

On his own role, Dickens added: "I've been asked to do a job here and I will continue to put all my efforts and enthusiasm into it.

"It's a challenge and one I'm looking forward to."