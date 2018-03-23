Departing Myler will be 'forever grateful' for his Saints stay

Stephen Myler says he will be 'forever grateful' to Saints after it was announced that he will be leaving the club this summer.

Myler has almost 12 seasons in the black, green and gold, amassing 325 appearances and 2,618 points in the process.

He has become one of the most influential players in the club's history, starring in several final successes.

The 33-year-old was named man of the match in both showpieces as Saints won the Challenge Cup and Premiership in 2014.

And he kicked all of Saints' points in the 2009 Challenge Cup final victory against Bourgoin.

So accurate has Myler's kicking been under pressure that he was nicknamed 'The Iceman' by his team-mates.

And he says he will always savour his successful stay at Saints.

“I'll be forever grateful to the club for giving me the opportunity to make the switch from rugby league early in my career,” Myler said.

“I'm extremely proud to have spent almost 12 seasons at Franklin’s Gardens, and I hope I’ve been able to repay the club for the opportunity they gave me and the faith they showed in me by playing as many games as I have.

“I’ve been lucky enough to play alongside some great players, in some great teams, but more importantly I have met many great people in my time at Saints.

“I cannot express how much the support I've received from Saints supporters has meant to me over the years – both on the pitch and off it, and notably during my testimonial season which they helped make so enjoyable for me.”

Myler also achieved international honours during his time at the Gardens, being selected in the 2009 England Saxons squad and playing in the Churchill Cup, before earning a full cap in 2013 during England’s summer tour of Argentina.

He also moved himself up to third on the Aviva Premiership’s all-time list of points scorers earlier this season, currently sitting on an astonishing 1,667 points, and he boasts a record of 23 kicks from 23 attempts in finals for Saints.

“I will leave with memories that will stay with me forever, having played and enjoyed success in many key games in the club’s history," Myler added.

“But the time has come for me to move on. I'm grateful for what has been, but I'm ready and looking forward to what my future holds.”