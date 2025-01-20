Dempsey Madden focused ahead of ring return

Dempsey Madden In Action

Dempsey Madden (5-1) has always led a busy life but feels he now has a real chance to focus on his boxing as he steps through the ropes for the first time this year on February 21st at the Mercure Hotel on BCB Promotions 'Fully Loaded' show.

The 33-year-old from Daventry has a sports-mad family with two children competing at county and national levels in swimming and dance, and like many boxers in the sport, work and other priorities have meant he has had a stop-start beginning to his life in the paid ranks. Last boxing in May, he faced the hundred and twenty-fight veteran MJ Hall, showing his quality with a shutout points win.

"I managed to shake off some ring rust, said Madden. I've got a huge amount of respect for those boxers who come under that journeyman tag; it's always good to share a ring with someone as experienced as MJ. He is a seasoned operator, and he did clip me in the fourth, and I felt it, but I also felt strong in there, and it has given me things to work on. I look at what gaps he saw to land that shot and how I need to correct things for when I step up the levels against better fighters.

"My job has always had to come first, and it's not an easy time in construction at the moment, so boxing had to take a back seat whilst I focused on that. There's been some change. I've got myself a steady job now rather than working for myself, and things are really looking up.

When not working or playing taxi driver to his children's various clubs, Madden trains at the Shoe-Box gym in Northampton under coach James Conway and is enjoying life at one of Britain's fastest-growing gyms. After the success of the likes of Ben Vaughan, Kieron Conway, and Eithan James, up close, Madden is excited for when an opportunity like those comes his way.

"It's a credit to the gym, and we are all such a close team. When one of us has a fight coming up, we all get behind them, and this show will be the same. There is a great mix with the younger ones pushing on and giving you energy. I was in with Klinton Baptiste on Sunday; we were the first ones in, and I joked this must be the masters session. Everyone has seen the likes of Ben Vaughan and Kieron Conway getting big fights, and we all want those opportunities, and we are all waiting our turn. My priority is to win in a good fashion on February 21st and spike the interest in me by putting on a really good show, then have a six-rounder and then see who has the Midlands title and go from there. I massively appreciate all the support I get from people who are spending money to come see me; it means the world. If it weren't for them, I wouldn't be able to fulfil my dream.

Tickets are available now, priced at £45 for general admission and £80 for VIP, from the boxers directly or by emailing [email protected].