Daventry wrestler celebrating after winning championship belt at Northampton's Black Diamond

Anthony (Tripp Hazard) Celebrating his Championship Win

Daventry-based wrestler 'Tripp Hazard' has won his first championship belt after six years of pursuing his dream.

Anthony Cronin, a lifelong fan of WWE/WWF, decided to become a professional wrestler over six years ago. On Sunday, February 2nd, he achieved a major milestone by winning the WIN Wrestling TBD Title at the Black Diamond in Northampton, marking a significant moment in his wrestling career.

Cronin, known in the ring as Tripp Hazard, a health and safety officer dressed in neon green, faced off against five other wrestlers, including UK stars Kai Payne and Hustle Malone, at the Black Diamond in Northampton. With a strong show of support from a packed crowd of friends and family, the venue erupted when Tripp Hazard pinned Malone, the reigning champion, to claim his first championship title.

Anthony wrestles for several local promotions, including WIN Wrestling (Northampton), Apex Pro Wrestling (Milton Keynes & Bicester), and Sacrifice Pro, a Bedford-based company that donates all proceeds to charity each month.

When asked about his victory, Anthony shared, “I feel very sore, but it's onwards to the next challenge!” On Friday, February 7th, he will compete against 29 other wrestlers in the Sacrifice Pro Wrestling Rumble.

Tripp Hazard will return to WIN Wrestling for a double-header event on April 19th & 20th, where he will defend his newly won TBD Title.

Tickets for the WIN Wrestling show can be purchased at https://shop.winwrestling.com/category/northampton

To follow Tripp Hazard’s journey, find him on social media:

Instagram: @the_tripp_hazardFacebook: Tripp Hazard