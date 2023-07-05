Daventry Town Football Club Chairman looks back

The previous chairman informing the FA that he wanted to take voluntary relegation two divisions and hand over the running of the club and resign as chairman was a turning point in the success the club had under his chairmanship.

So, I was pushed forward to take up the reigns and hopefully bring more good fortune to this football club.

Where do I start? Along with our small committee we started the journey the appointment of Arron Parkinson and Andy Marks for our first team could not have started off better winning promotion from UCL Div 1 at the first attempt into the Premier Division.

Within another couple of years Parky does it again, winning the Premier League which see us promoted back to the Southern League.

In those earlier years we were working behind the scenes to secure a new lease for the ground of Daventry District Council which was possible with the help of Cllr Alan Hills And Cllr Colin Poole who helped us enormously.

Our Junior section at the time consisted of around 12 teams I am so pleased to say with Derrin Midson taking up the junior chairman’s role that has now grown to 40 teams of both girls and boys and goes from strength to strength each season.

We also had a large debt to payoff left by the previous administration we worked tirelessly and at the AGM of 2022 made the announcement we were now in the black.

That fantastic achievement is down to so many people who makes this football club what it is today.

Talking of achievements, one of the biggest contributions to this great club is the time and effort the Hobbs family gave in over 180 years’ service before Frank, Anne And brother Malcolm sadly passed away in 2021.

This weekend’s Hobbs Memorial Match against Brackley Town gives the supporters of DTFC the time to remember and reflect on the great ambassadors they were for the town.

Last season was tough, and we struggled for success before Arron and most of the team walked away when we reduced the budget, a decision which is not taken lightly having worked so hard for six seasons.

Finishing the season with our makeshift side of reserves and U18S players was a struggle but we battled to the end with very little hope of avoiding relegation.

Being chairman, you are there to be shot down – everybody’s friend when things are going right and the big enemy when things are looking bleak.

Well, I think the good times are going to return both on the field and off it. Appointment of new manager Daren Young has certainly created a buzz around the club and on social media with some of his signings for the new look Daventry Town Football club.

Keep an eye on Leon Jobjoit, scoring 60 goals last season this ex Northampton player is bound to be hitting the back of the net for the Purple Army on a regular basis.

Enough of the football for now, our “One Club for the Community” is certainly touching more people in Daventry and the surrounding area.

Our hub is a food bank with a difference. Although only been operating for nine months are supporting 55 to 60 families with support from both Cummins and Tesco’s distribution.

This will also be our third year we have provided the OAPs’ Christmas lunch which is run by our hub volunteers and assisted by Rollasons staff.

Our Junior Football Tournament has proved so popular over the years that is now over two consecutive weekends starting with the Girls this weekend and over 300 teams attending in total.

We now have a proactive club management committee and so many people working behind scenes now improving the club and nothing but praise for all these volunteers who have stepped forward – we couldn’t do it without you.

So yes we have come such a long way since I became chairman. The future looks bright, the future looks Purple.

Hope to see Daventry turn out on Saturday 3pm for the Hobbs Memorial Match.

