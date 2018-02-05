Current Saints coaches having good conversations with new boss Boyd

Alan Dickens says the current coaching staff are ready to continue to produce a 'strong performance' for the remainder of the season at Saints.

Hurricanes head coach Chris Boyd will take over at Franklin's Gardens in August, having been appointed on a three-year deal last week.

In the meantime, Dickens will continue in his role as interim head coach, with Dorian West forwards coach and Phil Dowson defence coach.

Alan Gaffney was appointed as technical coaching consultant at the start of 2018 and he will continue to oversee things until the end of the season.

Gaffney has seen Saints win four of their five matches in all competitions since he arrived, with the latest win coming against Harlequins last Friday night.

And Gaffney, Dickens and Co will now hope to rack up more impressive victories for the remainder of the campaign.

"We made contact with him (Boyd) last week," Dickens said. "I spoke to him on Wendesday, Alan Gaffney spoke to him on Tuesday.

"I had a good conversation with him.

"We now know who is going to be the director of rugby here next season and now we've got to concentrate on this season.

"The team we've got here now, with myself, Dorian West and Phil Dowson, with Gaff pulling the strings behind the scenes, we need to put in a strong performance for the rest of the season.

"That's what we hope to do."