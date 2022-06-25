White says Steelbacks will 'turn up' for Vitality Blast 'cup final' at Leicester

Graeme White was one of the Steelbacks' better performers with the ball against Yorkshire, claiming three for 30 (Picture: Peter Short)

Northants have endured a nightmare week, losing three times in the space of four days to leave their hopes of qualifying for the quarter-finals hanging by the thinnest of threads.

From having a home quarter-final in the palm of their hands just a few days ago, the Steelbacks now need to win their final North Group game at Leicestershire Foxes on Friday night, and then also hope other results go their way.

John Sadler's team have slipped from top of the table last Saturday to fifth today, with Friday night's disappointing 62-run hiding at the hands of Yorkshire coming hot on the heels of losses at Derbyshire Falcons and at home to Birmingham Bears.

White accepts that it has been a bad week for him and his team-mates, but he has assured the club's supporters that while there is still a chance of reaching the last eight, they will be giving all they have to get there.

"It is really disappointing, but we still have an opportunity and there is one more game to go," said White.

"We are disappointed, but we have to look at the performances we have put in during this tournament, and we have done well.

"So we have to go back to the drawing board on that and go back to that brand of cricket."

And looking ahead to the trip to Grace Road, he said: "It is another final for us and we have to make sure we turn up.

"We have to take individual responsibility for our roles, and play a really hard, aggressive brand of cricket, and hope we come out on the right side of it.

"We have been playing some really good cricket, we have got some really good players in that changing room that are in form and can fire and win us games.

"That's really important and we will be confident going into the game on Friday."

The County return to red ball action on Sunday morning when they host reigning champions Warwickshire in the LV= Insurance County Championship Division One.