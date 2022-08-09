'We threw it away', says Sadler after Steelbacks collapse against Hampshire

The Steelbacks appeared to be cruising towards their 200-run victory total when they were 177 for five in the 35th over of the 50-over encounter on the Isle of Wight.

But the County quickly collapsed as they were bowled out for 188.

And Sadler said: "It isn't good enough. We had the game won and we threw it away. I am very disappointed.

John Sadler

"We had a couple of guys set and we have to win the game from where we were.

"There were a few soft dismissals in there that changed the game and then a little bit of pressure and you don't know what will happen.

"Unfortunately, we buckled.

"Anybody can get out and if you get out that is fine. But when you are in control and throw it away, that is when it hurts twice as much.

"We have thrown the points away there and if we are going to challenge for trophies this year and in years to come we need to be better than that."

Rob Keogh impressed with bat and ball for Northants, taking three for 32 in a career-best List A bowling performance before hitting 74 from 83 balls.

But after Keogh was dismissed, the Steelbacks fell apart in shocking fashion.

"Rob has had a great game so it is tough to be critical," Sadler said. "He bowled beautifully and batted tremendously but in hindsight if he gets 90 or 95 not out then we win by four wickets. He's had a great game but he'd swap all that for a win."

But for Hampshire it was joy as they fought back after a below-par effort with the bat.

Pace bowler Jack Campbell was particularly influential, taking three for 17 from his nine overs.

"That was mad," Campbell said.

"At halfway we knew we were short but we all got together and said 'we are going out there to fight for each other' and we always knew we could get over the line.

"It is an amazing feeling now.

"We knew once we got Keogh out we were into the bowlers so bowled red ball line and length.

"Luckily the runs dried up and they weren't really going anywhere so they had to play some shots and that is where we got our wickets.

"It was nice to help the team. It is an honour to play for Hampshire and putting in performances is an amazing feeling.