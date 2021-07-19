Vasconcelos takes over as skipper as Steelbacks gear up for One Day Cup campaign

Ricardo Vasconcelos will captain the Steelbacks in the Royal London One Day Cup

Following their failure to reach the knockout stages of the Vitality T20 Blast, the Steelbacks will be hoping they can make more of a positive impression in the 50-over game.

With white ball captain Josh Cobb away on The Hundred duty with Welsh Fire, and Adam Rossington also part of the ECB's controversial new competition with London Spirit, the Steelbacks will be skippered in the One Day Cup by Ricardo Vasconcelos

Fast bowler Brandon Glover also won't feature for Northants as he is part of the Oval Invincibles squad, while head coach David Ripley is also away as he is assistant coach to Australian legend Shane Warne with the Spirit.

In Ripley's absence, the Steelbacks will be led by assistant coach John Sadler and bowling coach Chris Liddle.

First up for the new-look team is Tuesday's friendly with Bedfordshire, before the competition starts with a home game against Glamorgan on Sunday (July 25).

Overseas all-rounder Wayne Parnell won't feature against the County's near neighbours on Tuesday as he continues to nurse an ankle strain, but he should be okay to take on Glamorgan.

Gareth Berg is also out with the ankle injury he picked up in last week's Championship match in Cardiff, while Luke Procter won't play as he is on compassionate leave.

Vasconcelos is rested for the Bedfordshire game after a being involved in every County fixture so far this summer, with Graeme White leading the side in his absence.

Despite losing a clutch of players, the Steelbacks will still be able to field a strong side in the One Day Cup.

A decent core of the senior side is still there with Vasconcelos, Rob Keogh, Ben Sanderson, Simon Kerrigan, Parnell, Saif Zaib, Tom Taylor, Nathan Buck and Graeme White all available.

There will also be further opportunities to shine for the likes of Ben Curran, Charlie Thurston, Emilio Gay, Freddie Heldreich and Jack White, as well as possible chances for Academy prospects such as Harry Gouldstone and James Sales.

Gouldstone and Sales are part of a 12-man squad named by Sadler for the Bedfordshire encounter, along with fellow youngster Gus Miller.

Tickets are still available for the friendly against Bedfordshire.

The match is already included for all season ticket holders, under 18s are allowed free admission, with adult tickets prices being £5.

Go to www.northantscrickettickets.com

Steelbacks squad v Bedfordshire: Ben Curran; Emilio Gay; Harry Gouldstone (wk); Freddie Heldreich; Simon Kerrigan; Gus Miller; James Sales; Tom Taylor; Charlie Thurston; Graeme White (c)' Jack White; Saif Zaib