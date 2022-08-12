Vasconcelos keen to keep the good times coming after his superb Steelbacks century

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The opener notched his second List A century, racking up 104 as he propelled Northamptonshire Steelbacks to a six-wicket win against Glamorgan.

The County chased down their victory total of 222 with more than 14 overs of the Royal London One Day Cup clash to spare.

And much of that was thanks to a 188-run opening stand between Vasconcelos and Emilio Gay, who made 81.

Ricardo Vasconcelos was delighted to reach a century as he returned to form

It was a sensational return to form for the pair.

And Vasconcelos, who recently relinquished the County captaincy in a bid to get back to his best, said: “I don't think the support (from the fans) ever wavered which I'm very grateful for.

"I feel very loved at this club, which is why I’m staying for another three years.

"So it's something that I'm very appreciative of and hopefully I can give them a few more good times."

And he added: “It's been a long season. It's been tough for me personally. But I knew I had the full backing of the changing room and the coaches and it was going to come eventually and thankfully it came today and hopefully there's still time in the season to make it a good one, so hopefully I can kick on.

“I still felt like I was batting fairly well. I was still playing some good shots. I was just managing to get myself out.

"I'd say it was more mental. I had a bit of a tough time of it with the whole captaincy thing and stuff like that. I just wasn't enjoying playing cricket as much.

"But luckily now, I've come back refreshed and hopefully, more runs will continue to flow."

Northants bowled Glamorgan out for just 222, with Saif Zaib taking four for 23 from his 10 overs and Ben Sanderson claiming three for 17 from 8.3 overs.

“The bowling has been great the last two games," Vasconcelos said.

"To bowl teams out for 200 always makes life a bit easier. As a batter you've got more time to get yourself in.

"But Sando doing Sando things and Saif bowled really well today, I think Saif deserves a lot of credit for restricting them to that total."

On his opening partnership with Gay, Vasconcelos said: “We thought we would give ourselves a chance but always look to be positive, whether that's running hard, pushing for twos - if the ball’s in your area, you’re still going to back yourself just to hit it away.

"So it was just about having that presence at the crease that if they did bowl you a bad ball, you put it away.

“Emilio and I were both joking, saying on another day, we would have been out three or four times each. So I think we deserved a bit of luck at some stage.

"We’ve both had a bit of bad luck the last few weeks. But yeah, happy it came good for us both today.

"We always enjoy batting together. I think we complement each other. We just haven't had that partnership this year.